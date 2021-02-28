Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program.

Kendrick, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly talented player who last season had several discipline issues and did not play in three games.

Kendrick started eight of the nine games he played in last season. He had 20 tackles and led the team with six pass breakups.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten team in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season.

Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.

The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas.

AUTO RACING

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — William Byron gave NASCAR its third surprise winner in three weeks.

Byron controlled most of the final two stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday and won for the second time in 111 Cup starts. His first one came at Daytona last August and landed him one of the final spots in the playoffs.

Tyler Reddick was second, nearly 3 seconds back, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick.

GOLF

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.

Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70).

He finished at 18-under 270 and became the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title since this series began in 1999. He joined Woods as the only players to win both before turning 25.

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father’s January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.

Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.

Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.

Korda won for the first time on American soil — her other three LPGA wins were in Australia and twice in Taiwan.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic.

Sutherland finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel. Weir bogeyed two of the final three holes to 73.

SAILING

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first weekend of sailing in the America’s Cup has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland. It is now not likely to begin until March 10.

Auckland was placed in limited lockdown for seven days from 6 a.m. Sunday with travel restrictions into and out of New Zealand’s largest city, strict limits on public gatherings, and a ban on sports events.

The 36th match for the America’s Cup between Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa was due to begin next Saturday. America’s Cup Events chairwoman Tina Symmans said Sunday the decision had been made early to give participants “some certainty in planning."

GYMNASTICS

Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez is back on the competition floor.

The 20-year-old gymnast, who won gold and silver at the 2016 Games, finished fifth on the balance beam and 11th on the floor exercise at the Winter Cup in Indianapolis.

The meet was Hernandez’s first event in more than 4 1/2 years. Hernandez says she’s got work to do if she wants to make a second trip to the Olympics.

Jordan Chiles finished with the top all-around score, putting her in the mix to make the Olympic team.

OBITUARY

Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the team Cross spent his six of his nine NFL seasons with, said Cross’ son, Matthew, confirmed his father died near his home in Roseville, Minnesota. The cause of death was not provided.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback had 22 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a pair of defensive touchdowns. He also averaged 27.9 yards on kickoff returns and returned punts.

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Vi Ripken, matriarch of the famed Orioles family that includes Hall of Fame son Cal Ripken Jr. and once the victim of a bizarre kidnapping, has died. She was 82.

Family spokesman John Maroon said Sunday that she died on Friday, a day before her birthday, in Aberdeen, where a youth stadium carries the Ripken name.

Violet and Cal Ripken Sr. married in 1957, and he spent four decades in the Baltimore system as a player, minor league coach and manager. He managed the Orioles in 1987 and early 1988, when sons Cal Jr. and Billy played infield for him.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — LaVannes Squires, the first Black men’s basketball player at Kansas and a member of the Jayhawks’ 1952 national title team, died last week in Pasadena, California. He was 90.

The school said in a statement Saturday that he passed away Feb. 19. No cause was given.

Squires was born in Missouri but grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where he played high school hoops for eventual Hall of Fame coach Ralph Miller. He wound up lettering in three seasons for Kansas coach Phog Allen, winning the Big Seven regular-season title each year and helping the Jayhawks win their first national championship in nearly 30 years.

LONDON (AP) — Glenn Roeder, a former West Ham, Newcastle, Norwich and Watford manager, has died. He was 65.

Roeder, who also worked as a coach under England manager Glenn Hoddle at the 1998 World Cup, died after a long battle with a brain tumor, the League Managers’ Association said Sunday.

Roeder played for Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle.

HELSINKI (AP) — Hannu Mikkola, the 1983 rally world champion and one of Finland’s rally greats who earned the nickname the “Flying Finn” and international renown in a driving career spanning more than 30 years, has died. He was 78.

Mikkola started his driving career in Volvo cars in the early 1960s but made his reputation driving a series of Ford Escorts in world rally events in the 1970s, including a win in the East African Safari Rally in Kenya in 1972 and a British Rally Championship in 1978.