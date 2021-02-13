American-owned Spezia stuns Serie A leader AC Milan 2-0

Napoli's coach Gennaro Gattuso shouts instructions to players during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) AP

AC Milan missed the chance to extend its lead in Serie A when it lost 2-0 at Spezia, which was playing its first match under new American owners on Saturday.

Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni scored their first Serie A goals as Spezia stunned Milan in the second half.

Milan remained two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, which could leapfrog its city rival on Sunday with a win at home to Lazio.

Third-placed Juventus remained seven points behind Milan after losing at Napoli 1-0. The nine-time defending champion has played a match less than the Milan teams.

Spezia pulled itself nine points clear of the relegation zone. The seaside team, which is in its first ever season in Serie A, was bought by the Platek family on Thursday.

Milan was looking to take advantage of a tough weekend for its title rivals but Spezia started strongly and only a brilliant save from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma prevented Riccardo Saponara from giving the home side an early lead.

Spezia broke through in the 56th minute. Emmanuel Gyasi pulled the ball back for Kevin Agudelo who set up Nahuel Estevez. Donnarumma rushed out to meet him so he rolled across for Maggiore to tap into the empty net.

Spezia doubled its lead 11 minutes later after having penalty appeals waived away following a tackle by Diego Dalot on Saponara that was just outside the area. The resulting free kick was taken short to Bastoni, who hit a rocket into the far side of the net.

HOODOO ENDED

Lorenzo Insigne ended his Juventus penalty hoodoo to help Napoli beat Juventus and avenge its Italian Super Cup defeat.

Insigne missed his previous three penalties against Juventus — including last month in a 2-0 loss in the Super Cup — but he converted in the 31st minute following a handball by Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Napoli moved to fourth on the table, above Roma and Lazio on goal difference. It was two points below Juventus.

It was the first league meeting between Napoli and Juventus this season. The October match in Turin was canceled due to coronavirus cases, initially earning Napoli a 3-0 default loss and a docked point. That was revoked on appeal but the match has yet to be rescheduled.

DRAWFUL TORINO

Torino drew a fifth successive match as it was held by fellow struggler Genoa to 0-0.

The result ended Genoa’s run of three straight victories.

Genoa defender Davide Zappacosta almost scored against his old club but his effort came off the post.

Torino crept two points above the drop zone.

Genoa is 10 points clear of danger after an impressive run since coach Davide Ballardini took charge in December.