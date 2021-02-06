Texas coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 10,000

The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus fell below 10,000 on Saturday, the first time since Dec. 19, according to the state health department.

There were 9,957 hospitalizations in addition to 13,192 newly reported confirmed or suspected virus cases and 348 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the department reported.

There have been 38,476 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2.15 million cases since the pandemic began.

Texas had the third highest number of new cases per capita in the nation with 871.77 per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling averages of both deaths and new cases declined in the state during the past two weeks, deaths dropping from 322.43 per day on Jan. 22 to 305.71 and new cases falling from 19,769.43 to 18,979.71, according to the Johns Hopkins data.