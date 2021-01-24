Kentucky company may have made some of your pandemic puzzles

Running a puzzle company is not as simple as putting a few good pieces together.

It’s about seeing the whole picture.

The Mchezo jigsaw puzzle company launched this fall, and now on any given day inside the old American Greetings building in Corbin, Kentucky, you can find a small team of designers hunched over the table putting their latest prototype together.

But it’s not all fun and games. Not every image makes a good puzzle.

They have to think creatively about not only what will encourage someone to buy the box, but also what will keep them interested enough to keep putting hundreds of pieces together.

It’s a puzzle that Jonathan Huston and his team have been solving since they entered the rapidly growing puzzle market in November.

Puzzles had already been making a comeback before the coronavirus pandemic, Huston told me, but so many people turned to them to fight boredomin the spring when the country went into a collective lockdown.

A game enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with 25 years of experience, Huston is confident it’s a habit that’ll stick around the next time we all need to stay inside —whether that’s a blizzard that impacts everyone or a family fighting off the chickenpox.

Huston remembers standing inside a Walmart this spring during the height of the shutdown and staring at completely empty shelves where puzzles should have been. The idea clicked. Building a puzzle company alongside his successful gaming operation only made sense.

I sat down over Zoom with Huston and a few of his brand managers and artists during the first week of January to really piece together how building out a puzzle works.

Huston, who also owns Corbin-based Troll and Toad gaming company, has a favorite puzzle that’s a landscape of scenes from Tim Burton movies. It’s not uncommon to find a jigsaw featuring a YouTube star or a collection of characters from a favorite comic book. Those, Huston says, are far more attractive to the younger generation than something more traditional like kittens or windmills. These modern designs helped reintroduce the people in their 20s, 30s and 40s to spending hours spinning pieces in their fingers trying to find the right fit.

More from Maggie: Bootleggers and deadly feuds: How this distillery keeps its ‘illegal’ moonshine history alive

The small team has already brought on two lines of puzzles — Depot Street and Oodles — and are preparing to debut a third. A fourth is in the workshop stage. And make no mistake, it’s as detailed as trying to fit the cardboard curves and dips together in a jigsaw.

The way Ed Bryan, the president of Mchezo, tells it, coming up with an image for a good puzzle, is a puzzle itself. There are plenty of mesmerizing photos and paintings that would make terrible puzzles, he said.

Imagine a landscape on a clear day where half the puzzle is the sky and the other half is grass. That’s a lot of green and blue without much variety. No one wants to sit with an endless sea of puzzle pieces that all look the same.

A good puzzle really needs different shades and starkly different colors. People want to dig through a box and find a weird patch of red that must all fit together or a dynamic swath of yellow with a weird splash ofblack. Those are the kind of clues that help bring pieces together.

“Look at this giant forest that’s all green, that’s going to be a miserable experience,” Bryan said. “You want a puzzle that’s hard and challenging but not to the point where you don’t want to finish it.”

Much of the Mchezo team’s time is spent sorting through images and creating pictures that will delight customers instead of frustrating them.

Depot Street features Corbin photographer Jim Begley’s work. He’s a master of high dynamic range imaging, which means that his pictures look like a hybrid between a painting and a photograph.

The Depot Street line, which is actually named for a street in downtown Corbin, highlights images from the small city itself that are meant to remind people of a simpler time — a delivery truck outside a store, a sidewalk sale and a country store with a vintage gas pump.

Begley says people tell him all the time asthey drive by the places he shoots every day thatthey’ve “never seen them quite like this before.” He can make the dingiest alley look beautiful.

Staring at the “Sidewalk Treasures” puzzle, I could see exactly what Bryan meant by using Begley’s photos to add variety. This image features a bright, colorful display of oddities. You could hone in on bright pair of red boots, a yellow petticoat or a blue and white striped awning. The largest swath of color, a grey looking sidewalk, took up less than one-eighth of the whole puzzle. The buildings in the background each have a different texture to them that appears far more interesting than putting together a completely blue sky.

The other line currently on the market, Oodles, emphasizes colors and patterns. Jason Haynes is the mastermind behind that andhe says he spends most of his time seeking out colorful images and figuring out how to arrange them in a way that would be fun for people to put together.

He found a book of wallpaper from the 1800s online in the public domain that was packed with detailed, unique patterns. One hundred and fifty years ago, you would have seen these prints in awealthy home’s parlor or an elegant dining room. He took those digital images and then virtually wrapped them around virtual eggs to create a completely unique picture. The puzzle features more than 20 different wallpaper designs all tucked into a decorative collection of eggs.

As I write this, the company has five puzzles available for purchase in its online store, and another six that are labeled “Coming Soon.” Bryan expects Mchezo to release more than four puzzles per month, and he’s hopeful that could mean 38 to 46 jigsaws for its first year.

It’s an ambitious start, but Huston’s companies have a habit of growing rapidly.

Mchezo shares a million-square-foot former American Greetings building with a collection of businesses Huston has curated over the years.

The more I talked to Huston, the more I realized that quite a bit more comes out of Corbin, Kentucky, than what’s it’s largely known for — the home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Colonel Sanders 11 original herbs and spices.

One of Huston’s businesses is a homeware company that sells bottles — millions and millions of glass bottles for things like hot sauce and vinegar. He hit a strange gold mine with that this spring when companies were rapidly making hand sanitizer and needed something to contain it. Sales during the height of the shutdown exceeded what he usually makes around Christmastime, his busiest season.

More:Goodbye 2020: Milestones and memories that happened amid a chaotic year

Another one of his businesses packages specialty dirt. Chances are if you’re tending to a Venus flytrap in New York, he says, you may be caring for it with a bag of soil that’s mixed, packaged and shipped from Corbin, Kentucky.

So how did we get from dirt and bottles to puzzles? We must look back about 25 years to Huston’s garage.

Huston’s entrepreneurship started in the1990s with Troll and Toad. He kicked off his business empire by using mail-order catalogs to sell games such as Magic the Gathering, and then eventually he moved operations online. When he outgrew his garage, he migrated to an old textile building in nearby Barbourville and then after that into a vacant church.

When he finally moved into the American Greeting building 10 years ago, he knew he really only needed 260,000-square-feet instead of the million-square-feet it had. Moving into a building was wildly less expensive than building something from the ground up. The old greeting card factory was the only structure in the Corbin area that was large enough for his projected growth.

He’s been in that building a little more than 10 years now, and his companies collectively use about 300,000-square-feet of it. Huston has rented out the rest of the million-square-foot building except for about 40,000-square feet, he says.

While they don’t currently manufacture the puzzles in Corbin, Bryan is hopeful they may be able to grow into that eventually. They’re currently made in China, but they’re very interested in moving that production to the United State

Just like doing a jigsaw, you’ve got to take the whole business piece by piece.

But it’s a big building, he says.

Once Mchezo is more established, he’d like to see the whole puzzle process come together in Kentucky.