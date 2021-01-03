“Mask Up” video contest to show importance of wearing mask

State medical groups are sponsoring a video contest to explain why it’s important to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are sponsoring the “Mask Up Alabama” video contest. A Health Department news release says the contest is for Alabamians of all ages to share why they feel it is important to wear a mask.

The videos should be 30-second or less and need to highlight basic information related to mask wearing and COVID-19.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Jan. 11. There is no fee to enter the contest and the full rules can be found on the Health Department website.

A statewide panel of judges will pick the top 10 and then the five winners will be chosen through a public online voting process. The first-place winner will receive $600, and the second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively.

Two other honorable mention videos will be posted online along with the winners’ videos for use by media outlets and on social media.

The state of New York held a similar competition.