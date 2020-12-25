Tuscaloosa extending utilities grace period due to pandemic

The city of Tuscaloosa is extending a grace period for people who are struggling to pay utility bills because of the pandemic.

Mayor Walt Maddox this week signed an order extending the period until March 31.

“I know that families have extra financial strain and stress this holiday season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Maddox said in a statement. “In the spirit of the holiday season, I hope that we can alleviate this stress in a small way by extending this grace period into March.”

Thousands of people lost jobs because of the pandemic, and the order is aimed at preventing residents who can't pay from having to go without water, sewer or garbage collection.