The Latest: Mahomes off to rough start vs. Dolphins’ defense

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:35 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes is off to a rough start against Miami and the Dolphins' defense.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sacked the Chiefs quarterback for a 30-yard loss for one of the longest sacks of Mahomes' career.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On a third-and-12 play in the first quarter, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced Mahomes into full retreat. The Chiefs’ quarterback tried to turn the corner around Baker but was tripped up at the 3-yard line.

The Chiefs (11-1) came in already having clinched a playoff spot. Miami (8-4) has the sixth seed in the AFC.

Mahomes also has been intercepted not once but twice by the Dolphins off deflected passes in just the first quarter.

The defending Super Bowl champ quarterback came into the game with only two interceptions all season. Byron Jones picked him off first, then Eric Rowe intercepted a second Mahomes' pass late in the first quarter.

Miami leads the Chiefs 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

___

1:30 p.m.

Fumbles by two Cincinnati Bengals running backs have led to a 10-0 lead by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the first quarter.

First, Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a 34-yard Cowboys field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.

The game features the return of Andy Dalton to Cincinnati. Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback for nine seasons before signing with Dallas. He became the Cowboys starter when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

___

12:20 p.m.

Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.

Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.

The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.