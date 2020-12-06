San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.22

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.22.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. She says demand for gasoline remains low in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The price at the pump is 43 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.35 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.75 in Houston.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.52. The survey was conducted Friday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

December 06, 2020 1:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service