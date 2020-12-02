Milan coach Pioli recovers from virus, returns to sidelines

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic.

Milan said on Wednesday that the latest tests for COVID-19 carried out on Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without its coach, Milan won two league matches and drew its Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are top of Serie A and second in their Europa League group.