Friday’s Sports in Brief

NFL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Gibson’s second score was a 23-yard run on the first play after an ill-advised fake punt attempt by Dallas as Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries, the most frequent visitor for the Cowboys in their annual holiday home game.

Washington (4-7) slides ahead of Philadelphia (3-6-1) in the NFC East and will stay in first place if the Eagles lose to Seattle on Monday night. It was the third win in five games since a five-game losing streak dropped Washington to 1-5.

Dallas (3-8) couldn’t build on a big win at Minnesota, losing for the fifth time in six games since star quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. The Cowboys were playing a day after strength coach Markus Paul died at a hospital following a medical emergency at the team’s facility.

DETROIT (AP) — Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans (4-7), who have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Detroit (4-7), which entered the game coming off a 20-0 loss at Carolina, might end the season with interim leaders after losing consecutive games for the third time this season, dropping coach Matt Patricia’s record to 13-29-1 and general manager Bob Quinn’s mark to 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 19 Southern California’s scheduled home game Saturday against unbeaten Colorado has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Trojans.

Colorado (2-0) immediately booked a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement Thursday night, the Pac-12 said USC (3-0) didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of at least two positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols. The Trojans haven’t identified the position or the players involved.

Colorado moved quickly to secure another game against Aztecs, whose game against Fresno State scheduled for Friday was canceled last Sunday due to positive tests for the Bulldogs.

TRACK AND FIELD

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for missing multiple doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.

The court also received an appeal by the World Athletics governing body against a decision to clear women’s 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser on a technicality despite facing similar charges as Coleman.

The verdicts in the separate cases will have a big impact on two of the most anticipated sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Coleman is challenging a two-year ban imposed last month by an independent tribunal at track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit.

The American sprinter had three so-called “whereabouts failures” -- missed tests or not updating details where sample collection officials could find him -- in a one-year period to trigger a doping violation.