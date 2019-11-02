Panel presents report; review followed rape at care center

A state task created after an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth at a long-term care center in Phoenix has submitted a report with recommendations to help prevent such incidents.

The Arizona Republic reports that the recommendations include improved reporting requirements, better training for workers and conducting a campaign to encourage people to report abuse.

The report was delivered Friday to Gov. Doug Ducey, who had created the task force.

Ducey's office said it and state agencies would review the recommendations and take steps to implement them to help keep vulnerable people safe from abuse and neglect.

Nathan Sutherland, a former nurse at Hacienda HealthCare, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse and awaits trial.