Florida schools to add mental health classes to curriculum

Florida public schools will now be required to teach students about mental health under a new mandate passed by the state board of education.

The board voted unanimously on the measure on Wednesday to require that students from sixth through 12th grade take at least five hours of mental health instruction.

News outlets say the courses are aimed at helping students detect signs and symptoms of mental illnesses and to find resources and help their peers.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said state officials worked closely with Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis to craft the new rule.

School districts will be able to choose the types of courses that will be taught. It is not clear when the courses will be implemented.