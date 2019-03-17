Trumpeter swan released after lead poisoning treatment

A trumpeter swan treated for suspected lead poisoning has been released back to the wild.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the swan was found January 17 when it became entangled in a fence and Mount Vernon Animal Control was called in.
The state Department of Fish and Game also was called in because trumpeter swans are a protected species.
The swan was taken to the Whatcom Humane Society's wildlife rehabilitation center after rescuers noticed it was wobbly and stumbling.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Lead poisoning is a common affliction for birds that ingest buckshot.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Chris Cammock says the swan was released back to the wild on Thursday after several weeks of treatment.
Comments