California officials: Immigration facilities lack oversight

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California was probably suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra filed a lawsuit Feb. 18, against Trump's emergency declaration to fund the wall. Detainees confined to federal immigration detention facilities located in California have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family, Becerra said Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo