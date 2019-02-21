USA Football unveils council to oversee developmental model

In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, kids play football outside Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Denver. USA Football has unveiled a council that will oversee the implementation of its Football Development Model for the sport to help parents, coaches and program leaders provide what players need to develop and grow as athletes and people through football participation. Joe Mahoney, File AP Photo