AP Source: Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell in hospice care

In this July 29, 2015 photo, former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., speaks at an event marking the 50th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on Capitol Hill in Washington. A person familiar with the situation says Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in American history, is receiving hospice care. His wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, tweeted Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019, that she was with him at their Michigan home. Susan Walsh AP Photo