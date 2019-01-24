Omaha hospital denies malpractice allegations

An Omaha health center has denied accusations from two surgeons that malpractice at the hospital led to the death of a 7-month-old child.
Children's Hospital and Medical Center filed court documents Wednesday saying Dr. Jason Miller, a plastic surgeon, and pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Puccioni weren't in the operating room and haven't reviewed the child's medical records.
The surgeons filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the hospital, hospital CEO Dr. Richard Azizkhan and another pediatric neurosurgeon. The lawsuit alleges the neurosurgeon's incompetence led to the death of a 7-month-old child.
Miller and Puccioni also allege that they were intentionally driven away from the hospital and had their reputations attacked.
The hospital says the two surgeons are making false accusations to protect their business interests.
