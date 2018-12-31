Woman slain with 2 children, mother was recently widowed

Barb Moran places a stuffed animal in the center of a memorial in honor of Kate Kasten, her children, Zoe Kasten, 8, and Jonathan Kasten, 10, and Kate Kasten's mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, at Harris Elementary School in St. Charles, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Prosecutors say a St. Louis-area man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother could face the death penalty once the investigation is complete. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Laurie Skrivan