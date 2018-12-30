Was that a bed bug on my couch? This app has the answer

In a Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Ohio State University entomologist Susan Jones discusses the app she created with tips on spotting bed bugs and getting rid of them as she shows off a cooler with containers of bed bugs, in Columbus, Ohio. Jones says the bugs can be tricky to identify because they're nocturnal and good at hiding. Andrew Welsh-Huggins AP Photo