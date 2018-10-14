Guards, inmates ally against state in radon-exposure cases

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2000, file photo shows the exterior of the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, Conn. Guards and inmates at the institution are on the same side of a legal fight against the state over radon. A ruling by federal judge last month will allow 13 inmates to move forward with a lawsuit that alleges the state confined them in inhumane conditions because of high levels of the radioactive gas. A group of 16 former guards and staff member sued in August. Republican-American via AP, File Tom Kabelka