DNA testing IDs Nevada residents prone to heart attacks

Jordan Stiteler joined thousands of other Nevada residents to take part in a community-wide DNA testing program known as the Healthy Nevada Project to verify her Swedish ancestry.
But the Reno Gazette-Journal reports the 29-year-old Reno resident instead found out how important genetic testing can be in catching potentially big health problems early.
Stiteler was one of 83 study participants who had an inherited genetic disorder that made them more prone to suffering heart attacks at a younger age.
Her inherited disorder, familial hypercholesterolemia or FH, is one of three genomics conditions classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "Tier 1" for their potential impact to greatly improve public health if identified and treated at their early stages.
