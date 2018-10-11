PETA alleges mistreatment at California canine blood bank

In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, photo, manager Karen Stalk watches as a worker returns a greyhound after donating blood at Hemopet canine blood bank in Garden Grove, Calif. The organization said the dogs are walked at least five times daily and given outdoor recreation time. The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint alleging mistreatment of dogs at Hemopet, one of the nation’s largest canine blood banks, a claim the nonprofit organization that runs the Southern California facility for retired racing greyhounds adamantly rejects. Hemopet said the dogs are well-cared for and provide a vital service that saves pets’ lives. Amy Taxin AP Photo