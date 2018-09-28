Hiker airlifted from Maine state park after breaking ankle

Authorities say a hiker who fractured her ankle hiking a trail on Mount Katahdin has been airlifted to safety.
Baxter State Park officials say a team of volunteers and staff carried the unidentified 57-year-old woman down the slope to a campground early Thursday. The Bangor Daily News reports that the woman remained there until the Maine Forest Service airlifted her to the Millinocket Municipal Airport.
Officials say wet conditions and challenging terrain likely contributed to the fall that caused the woman to hurt her ankle.
