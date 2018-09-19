The Latest: Smart won’t live in fear after kidnapper release

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference in Salt Lake City. Smart says she’s been “reassured” the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted will be watched when she’s released from prison. Appearing in an interview Tuesday, Sept. 18, on “CBS This Morning,” Smart said she believes Wanda Barzee remains a danger. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo