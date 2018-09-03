‘Super Cooper’: Baby born with rare disorder in Kentucky

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, Allison McElvain holds her son Cooper, at their home in Owensboro, Ky. Cooper was born Feb. 18 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The baby was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital after he was born and was diagnosed with the rare disorder CHARGE syndrome. The family calls Cooper “Super Cooper” and “Cooper the Trooper.” The Messenger-Inquirer via AP Greg Eans