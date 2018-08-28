Mets: Wright up to Triple-A, but MLB game soon unlikely

FILE - In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 file photo,New York Mets’ David Wright looks on before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York. David Wright is moving up to Triple-A to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets say it’s unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors this season as he attempts an arduous comeback from back and shoulder injuries. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo