Family finds way forward after QB Tyler Hilinski’s suicide

Mark and Kym Hilinski pose for a picture at their home Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Irvine, Calif. The parents of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who killed himself in Pullman, Wash., in January, have become advocates for greater awareness of mental health issues among student-athletes and are channeling their energy into Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation created to bring resources to bear on the issues. Chris Carlson AP Photo