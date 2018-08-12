Teachers, state workers will see stable health care premiums

Georgia teachers and state employees next year won't see the types of rising health care costs seen in many industries in recent years — at least not in 2019.
The Georgia Department of Community Health recently got approval from its board to keep premiums flat for the upcoming year for teachers and state employees.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that teachers and state workers also won't see an increase in deductibles or co-pays.
The agency runs the 650,000-member State Health Benefit Plan.
Some education and state government retirees in the $3.2 billion plan will see their Medicare Advantage rates jump, while others will experience decreases or no changes, based on the type of plan they choose.
