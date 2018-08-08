Hiker who died fell, suffered blunt force trauma

Authorities say a hiker whose body was flown by helicopter out of the Buck Mountain area, north of Lake Wenatchee died after an accidental fall.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says 43-year-old James Rothwell of Seattle died Saturday as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and body.
Harris says Rothwell was wearing a helmet but the force from the fall was too much for it to absorb and he had severe trauma to his brain.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says they received a report of an emergency beacon Saturday and sent a rescue team that located three hikers at about 6,750 feet (2,057 meters) in elevation. He says one of them was lying down, wrapped in an emergency blanket.
A Navy crew arrived early Sunday and hoisted Rothwell's body.
