The Latest: 14 people injured by hail at Colorado zoo

The Latest on a powerful hailstorm that injured people at a Colorado zoo (all times local):
7:50 p.m.
A powerful storm that pummeled a busy Colorado zoo with large hail injured 14 people and killed at least three animals.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department says five people were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after the short but intense storm passed over Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday afternoon. Another nine were treated at the scene, but additional details about the victims and their injuries have not been released.
Jenny Koch, the zoo's marketing director, tells The Denver Post that two vultures and a duck were killed by the hail. About 3,400 people were at the zoo at the time, and dozens of vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.
The zoo will be closed Tuesday.
___
___
___
