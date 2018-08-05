Texas Republicans squelch ‘red flag’ gun law prospects

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of ‘red flag’ laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Gun control advocates hoped for an opening after mass shootings at a Texas church and high school within 6 months of each other. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) Steve Gonzales AP