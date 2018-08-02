NYC enlists former gang members as ‘violence interrupters’

In this July 18, 2018 photo, Lawrence Jackson, 42, center, the father of 15-year-old Kyon Jackson who was gunned down the previous day at the Bushwick Houses, grieves during a vigil at the site of his son’s killing, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sixteen people between the ages of 10 and 18 have been killed in the city, already matching last year’s total. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Stephen Groves AP