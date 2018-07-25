Will Michigan health chief face trial in Flint deaths?

Nick Lyon, left, director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens to defense attorney John Bursch as he delivers his closing argument during Lyon’s preliminary examination on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Genesee County District Court in Flint, Mich. The head of Michigan’s health department, Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes. He’s accused of not timely alerting the public about a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May AP