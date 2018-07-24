Congo confirms end of latest deadly Ebola outbreak

FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018, Congolese health officials prepare to disinfect people and buildings at the general referral hospital in Mbandaka, Congo. Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga on Tuesday July 24, 2018, declared the end of the country’s latest deadly outbreak of the Ebola virus, after a 42-day observation period with no new confirmed cases recorded. (AP Photo/John Bompengo, FILE) John Bompengo AP