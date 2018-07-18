Alaska lawmaker seeks review of document leak

The exterior of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is shown Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska state Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, is asking the state Department of Law to review whether an alleged leak of a confidential audit merits prosecution. Stedman says that during an audit of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, it was discovered that the authority’s CEO, Mike Abbott, had released a copy of the preliminary audit to a reporter. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Mark Thiessen AP