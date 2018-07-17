Study: Blowhole spray can provide fast data on whale health

FILE - In this April 10, 2008 file photo, the blowhole of a North Atlantic right whale is seen from the research vessel Shearwater’s upper deck as the whale moves away from the boat off shore from Provincetown, Mass., in Cape Cod Bay. A new study published Tuesday, July 17, 2018, indicates that under the right conditions scientists can quickly obtain hormonal data by collecting the spray from whales’ blowholes at sea. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File) Stephan Savoia AP