Research warns Indonesia gay bashing is fueling HIV epidemic

FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, a man walks past an anti-LGBT banner with writings that read "Indonesia is on LGBT emergency" and "LGBT is a contagious disease, save the young generation from LGBT people" outside the headquarters of a conservative Islamic group in Jakarta, Indonesia. The death of a 20-year-old man with HIV who died after "effectively committed suicide" by stopping anti-viral medication is a sign of an out of control but little acknowledged epidemic of HIV among gay men in Indonesia that researchers say is now being fueled by a gay hate climate fostered by the country's conservative political and religious leaders. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo