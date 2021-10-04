COVID-19 vaccines prevented 3,800 deaths among California seniors, HHS report says

Audrey Lindner, 87, gets the COVID-19 vaccine from CVS pharmacist Ernest Broome. The Lakes at Litchfield was one of the first senior care facilities in South Carolina to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. December 28, 2020.

A new government report said 22,000 California senior citizens were shielded from being infected with the coronavirus because they were vaccinated against COVID-19, 9,700 were saved from being hospitalized, and 3,800 avoided death.

The Department of Health and Human Services report, set to be released on Tuesday, found that California was the top state that benefited most in raw numbers from the vaccine shots.

Nationwide, the study found a reduction of 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among vaccinated Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

The report also found reduced numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infections across all racial and ethnic groups.

“The study found that high vaccination rates for all adults were even more protective for Medicare beneficiaries than just a high elderly vaccination rate on its own,” HHS said in a statement on the study. “The COVID-19 vaccines protect communities by reducing infections, deaths, and hospitalizations.”

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 3:44 PM.