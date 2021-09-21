California mother, who was proudly unvaccinated and unmasked, dies from COVID-19 disease

An Escalon mother, who posted messages protesting against vaccines and masks, died last week of COVID-19 disease, according to an online story in the Daily Mail.

Kristen Lowery, 40, passed away on Sept. 15, leaving four school-aged children, the story says. The woman’s tragic story is featured on numerous Internet sites.

Lowery was the picture of health in Facebook posts that boasted she was “unmasked” and “unmuzzled” and a free thinker. One post featured a sign saying she was giving a “voice to the vaccine injured.” According to the Daily Mail, she appeared to attend an anti-vaccine event wearing a shirt indicating she was an “ex-vaxxer.” The shirt read: “I trusted them. Never again.”

Political borders on her Facebook photos proclaimed Lowery was “unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid. Together we win.”

Health officials in Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County, where Lowery was raising her children, have urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves against a serious case or death. A Stanislaus County health order requires people to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccine status.

The Stanislaus Health Services Agency has a number of COVID vaccine clinics scheduled this week.

The Daily Mail reported that Lowery’s Facebook page was recently switched over to private.

According to the Daily Mail, a sister of Lowery posted on Facebook early this month that Lowery was hospitalized with a life-threatening case of COVID pneumonia. Family members mourned her death in additional posts, and a GoFundMe page has raised funds for her funeral.

“She was everything that was good and kind,” the GoFundme memorial says. “Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed.”

The GoFundMe page says that donations after funeral expenses will go into a savings account for her children’s care.

“My heart is breaking for her 4 kids, her sister and brother,” a family member posted. “We will miss her always.”