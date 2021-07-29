At least 75 COVID cases across 17 states now linked to NC summer camp, officials say

At least 75 coronavirus cases trace back to a camp in Western North Carolina, officials say. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Dozens of coronavirus cases across 17 states are now tied to a summer camp in the North Carolina mountains, officials say.

At least 75 positive COVID-19 tests reportedly have been linked to campers or staff members who were at The Wilds Christian Camp and Conference Center from June 28 to July 17.

The cases were in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, said Tara Rybka, spokesperson for Transylvania Public Health.

The number of infections tracing back to the camp has grown since last week, when there were 58 coronavirus cases in 14 states, The State newspaper reported. At the time, a spokesperson told WLOS that its staff was conducting screenings and asking future campers to be tested for COVID-19.

The faith-based camp, which has a corporate office in Taylors, South Carolina, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment about the new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During the summer, The Wilds operates camps for children, teens and families, according to its website. Its North Carolina campsite lies on 1,000 acres near Brevard, roughly 35 miles southwest of Asheville and near the South Carolina border.

Four of the coronavirus cases linked to the camp are among Transylvania County residents, health officials wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post. Of the staffers who received on-site tests, no one was reported hospitalized.

Rybka told McClatchy News anyone who was at the camp during the affected weeks should seek testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and tiredness. Then, campers or staff members who test positive are encouraged to contact their local health departments.

Transylvania Public Health this week also reported a COVID-19 “workplace cluster” of five cases at Haywood EMC, a utility provider.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In all, the area has recorded 2,500 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Transylvania County had a “high” level of transmission of the virus.

As the more contagious delta coronavirus variant continues to spread, new guidance from the CDC calls for people in Transylvania County and other “high transmission” areas to wear face masks in indoor public places, even if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This summer, camps across the nation have faced coronavirus outbreaks, The State reported. Health officials in their guidance for camps recommend all attendees ages 12 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 and encourage people who haven’t gotten their shots to wear face masks.

In Transylvania County, roughly 47% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 45% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, the vaccination rates are 50% and 47%, respectively, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show.