Mask on: What to know as mandates return in parts of California seeing COVID surge

Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should wear masks regardless of vaccination status in 45 counties combining for about 96% of California’s population, where COVID-19 transmission is considered “substantial” or “high.”

While most counties are waiting for further guidance from the state before updating their own local rules or recommendations, Los Angeles County already reintroduced a mask mandate in mid-July, and Yolo County announced Tuesday it will once again make masks mandatory beginning this Friday.

Here’s what to know about masks in light of the new CDC guidance and the highly contagious Delta variant.

Why did the CDC reverse course?

The CDC in May updated its guidance to say the fully vaccinated did not need to wear masks in most indoor settings. Many states and jurisdictions subsequently lifted or significantly loosened their mask requirements; California waited until June 15, the same day it dropped restrictions on businesses.

This week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it is once again recommended that people wear masks regardless of vaccine status in areas where COVID-19 cases are pouring in at a rate of more than 50 per 100,000 residents per week. That currently applies to roughly two-thirds of all counties nationwide, including a majority of California.

Walensky explained during a briefing Tuesday that the change to the guidance was warranted by the Delta variant, which is highly contagious.

Walensky said there is increasing evidence that some who are fully vaccinated may be contracting the virus and transmitting it, infecting others even if they do not become symptomatic or ill themselves. She suggested this appears to be happening with greater frequency with the Delta variant than previous variants.

What are the mask rules right now in California?

As of Wednesday morning, the California Department of Public Health had not released updated guidelines on masking, meaning masks are currently still only required in indoor public places for unvaccinated residents. However, masks are mandatory in Los Angeles County and will become mandatory Friday in Yolo County.

Spokespeople for five other counties in the Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter and Yuba — said in emailed responses to The Sacramento Bee that they are waiting for additional guidance from the state, which Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said would be coming in “very short order.”

Where in California are COVID rates elevated?

Transmission rates as of Tuesday were high enough to trigger the CDC’s mask recommendation in all but 13 California counties: Alpine, Glenn, Inyo, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Tehama and Tulare.

What kind of mask is best?

The CDC continues to advise the same masks it had previously: a good mask has at least two layers of breathable fabric and fits snugly on one’s face.

Masks should be worn properly, fully covering one’s nose and mouth.

Face shields are not recommended. Gaiters can be worn, but should also have two layers. The CDC also says people can wear two masks — a disposable mask beneath a cloth mask, for instance — to improve tight fit; this is particularly important for those with beards.

The agency continues to discourage N95 respirators for the general public, saying these should be prioritized for health care workers.

Children under 2 should still not wear a mask.

Does the Delta variant impact masks’ effectiveness?

Though the Delta variant of COVID-19 is known to be more contagious, the CDC has not noted any increased ability for it to penetrate through masks.

Should people wear masks outside?

CDC guidelines still note the risk of outdoor transmission of COVID-19 as “minimal.”

“In general, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors,” CDC recommendations read.

However, the state says fully vaccinated people “might choose to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings.”

In California, state health officials require that venues holding outdoor “mega events” with more than 10,000 in attendance make masks available for all attendees, and says attendees who are not fully vaccinated must wear them in these settings.