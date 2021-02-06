California State Parks to begin reopening campsites after stay-at-home closures

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is reopening its campsites after weeks of closures imposed by the stay-at-home orders issued in December meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases surged.

Now that those orders have been lifted and infections are starting to taper off, parks officials said campground sites are being reopened in phases.

Last week, officials said they would be reopening sites to those who held existing reservations first. New reservations opened on Jan. 28, but not all sites are available just yet.

There isn’t any set schedule for when all sites are expected to open, either.

“Since the pandemic continues to be dynamic and fluid, the reopening and/or closure of state park units will be made with little advance notice,” parks officials wrote in a news release.

Some closures will remain in effect. Group campsites, for example, will continue to stay closed, and some campgrounds will not open at all for the immediate future.

Near Sacramento, some sites are currently offering campsite reservations; Beal’s Point has openings, as does Brannan Island further south.

Despite beginning to reopen the campsites, the parks department warned that steps must still be taken to remain safe in the great outdoors.

“As State Parks increases access to the State Park System, it is critical that Californians continue to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over,” officials said. “Visitors must stay local, plan ahead to find out what is open as some park units and campgrounds remain temporarily closed, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people outside the immediate household.”

Day-use sites at open parks are still available. For a list of parks fully closed to the public, check the parks department’s website.