U.S. Supreme Court rules against Newsom on indoor church services in California COVID-19 case

In a ruling with major implications for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to enforce COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday knocked down the state’s prohibition on indoor church services.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church, located in the San Diego area, which has been fighting in court for months for the right to hold indoor services.

Under California’s tiered protocols, indoor church services are prohibited in regions of the state in the purple tier, where the coronavirus is designated as “widespread.”

The ruling was only a partial victory for the church. The court said the state could limit attendance to 25% of capacity. The state also can prohibit singing and chanting during services, as some health experts believe they could more easily spread the coronavirus.

“The state’s present determination — that the maximum number of adherents who can safely worship in the most cavernous cathedral is zero — appears to reflect not expertise or discretion, but instead insufficient appreciation or consideration of the interests at stake,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion.

Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissent, wrote: “Justices of this court are not scientists. Nor do we know much about public health policy. Yet today the court displaces the judgments of experts about how to respond to a raging pandemic. The court orders California to weaken its restrictions on public gatherings by making a special exception for worship services.”

Kagan was joined in dissent by the court’s two other liberal justices: Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer.

Newsom had beaten back several legal challenges to his stay-at-home orders since the pandemic struck last March. But after the Supreme Court in November overturned a less-restrictive restriction on churches in New York state, legal experts said it was likely California’s COVID-19 church protocols were vulnerable.