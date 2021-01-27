Coronavirus updates: California’s COVID vaccine allocation boosted 16% for next week

California’s coronavirus rates continue to decline from the peak of a major winter surge, and there is also good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front.

The state next week will get about 77,000 more doses than it did this week or last week, about a 16% increase in supply allocated by the federal government. President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced a nationwide supply boost from 8.6 million to a minimum of 10 million doses per week, which is also about a 16% increase.

Allocation data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show California will receive about 1,000 fewer Pfizer doses next week compared to this week, but Moderna doses will increase by 78,000, from 244,000 to 322,000.

As California’s mass vaccination campaign remains off to a sluggish start, marred by data reporting issues, health officials at the state and local level have expressed concern about inadequate supply.

The state is catching up, though. CDPH reports that statewide, more than 2.58 million doses have been administered out of about 4.7 million that have been shipped to local health departments and hospital systems.

That’s 55% of received doses administered, which remains far less than ideal but is an increase from about two weeks ago, when the state had given fewer than 40% of its shots.

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said last week during a vaccine advisory committee meeting that California was getting about 400,000 to 500,000 doses per week, a pace that would take through June for the full vaccination of those ages 65 and older. The Moderna boost increases next week’s total to about 563,000, up from the 486,000 it was allocated both this week and last week.

To date, more than 3.15 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 37,527 have died.

Virus deaths have recently come at a pace of about 500 per day, but all other metrics — new cases, test positivity rate, hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care unit beds — have all been declining consistently for at least the past two weeks, CDPH data show.

Health officials continue to urge that residents follow mask and social distancing protocols, and avoid gatherings, to ensure transmission rates stay low — especially as new genetic variants of COVID-19 emerge globally that scientists believe may be more infectious.

Six-county Sacramento area surpasses 1,700 deaths

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 130,000 combined positive cases and at least 1,722 virus deaths.

Sacramento County has confirmed 84,298 cases since the onset of the pandemic, and at least 1,208 of those residents have died of COVID-19. The county reported 367 new cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday, following 401 cases and nine deaths Tuesday.

By date of death occurrence, December was by far Sacramento County’s deadliest month of the pandemic. County health officials have confirmed 374 deaths for the month — an average of more than 12 a day. The death toll more than doubled that of August, the previous worst month, in which 181 county residents died of the virus.

Local health officials now say at least 154 county residents died of the virus between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20. That figure is still preliminary as death confirmations can take weeks to be made official.

Virus hospitalizations in Sacramento County have trended on a steady decline while the ICU patient total remains elevated but may also be showing early signs of dropping. The overall patient total from 377 Monday to 371 by Tuesday.

The ICU total, which hit a record-high 130 one week ago, dipped to 107 on Monday but rebounded to 112 by Tuesday. The state now reports 68 available ICU beds, same as Monday.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 18,034 infections and 188 deaths. The county on Tuesday reported 359 cases for the four-day stretch including the weekend, with no new fatalities. Placer last reported two fatalities Friday.

State data on Tuesday showed 109 hospitalized in Placer, down from 115 on Monday. Placer had 25 in ICUs as of Tuesday, a decrease by two from Monday, with the number of available ICU beds growing from six to eight.

Yolo County has reported a total of 11,186 cases and 146 deaths, adding 90 new cases and confirming eight fatalities Tuesday. Prior to that, it had been six days since Yolo reported a COVID-19 death.

State data showed Yolo with 28 virus patients Tuesday, down from a record-tying 33 on Sunday. The ICU patient total has fallen from a record-high 18 in Sunday’s update to 12 by Tuesday, according to CDPH. One ICU bed was available as of Tuesday’s update, same as Monday.

El Dorado County has reported 8,245 positive test results and 66 deaths. The county reported 61 new cases and four new deaths Tuesday, following 182 cases and three fatalities confirmed Monday for the three-day reporting period including the weekend.

Virus deaths are surging in El Dorado. Between Jan. 20 and this Tuesday, the county has reported 24 deaths, which is 36% of its death toll for the nearly 11-month health crisis.

Following just five deaths from March through late November, at least 61 El Dorado residents have died of COVID-19 since Thanksgiving.

State health officials reported 19 virus patients in El Dorado hospitals on Tuesday, down from 23 on Monday. Nineteen is El Dorado’s lowest total since early December. The ICU total stands at nine, same as Monday, with available ICU beds growing from two to five.

In Sutter County, at least 8,129 people have contracted the virus and 84 have died. Sutter on Tuesday reported 63 new cases and one new confirmed fatality.

Sutter reported 27 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 including nine in intensive care as of Tuesday

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 5,227 infections and 30 dead. The county added 52 new cases Tuesday

Yuba said Tuesday it had 32 residents hospitalized with the virus with five in the ICU, up from 23 and four last Friday.

Not all patients are hospitalized in-county, but the only hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 54 hospitalized virus patients as of Tuesday, up 10 since last Friday. However, the ICU total dropped by one, from 12 to 11. The hospital has two available ICU beds.