More SLO County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 amid outbreak

Twenty-one more SLO County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak continues.

Twenty-one more San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The new cases are related to an outbreak in the jail that has resulted in 41 total inmates testing positive, according to a news release sent out Thursday.

Since March, 56 inmates in all have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 22 Sheriff’s deputies, eight patrol deputies and 14 correctional deputies.

The new cases were discovered as jail officials continue to regularly test inmates for the virus due to the outbreak. Testing will continue until the outbreak is over.

Eighteen of the new cases have been connected to a dorm setting where infection has spread.

One inmate and one additional correctional deputy, not linked to the outbreak, tested positive for the virus, according to Sheriff’s officials.

On Dec. 28, the Sheriff’s Office announced a wave of 15 inmates who tested positive as part of the outbreak.