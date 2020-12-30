Employee dies following major coronavirus outbreak at Foster Farms Fresno facility

Following a 193-person COVID-19 outbreak at the Cherry Avenue Foster Farms poultry plant in south Fresno earlier this month, a worker recently died from complications related to the virus.

Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi told The Fresno Bee they were notified of the coronavirus-linked death on Dec. 28. They opened an inspection the same day.

“We can confirm the death and are very saddened,” said Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms. “Out of respect for family and loved ones, we can provide no other details.”

At least three people with ties to the Cherry Avenue plant have died from COVID-19 complications this year.

Polizzi confirmed two other Foster Farms employees died from complications related to a COVID-19 infection at the Cherry Avenue plant on Sept. 21 and Nov. 25. Cal/OSHA opened inspections linked to each death, he said.

Brill confirmed a fourth Foster Farms employee had died in connection to the virus at the company’s Belgravia Avenue plant in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno County Health Department directed questions on the outbreak and deaths to Cal/OSHA and Foster Farms.

The 193-person outbreak at the 1,400-person Cherry Avenue plant reported on Dec. 4 is one of the biggest known workplace outbreaks in Fresno County. As The Bee previously reported, the county keeps workplace outbreaks secret, so it’s impossible to compare the deaths or case counts to other facilities.

Brill said that according to the latest testing results from Dec. 23, 0% of employees at the Cherry Avenue plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

Deep Singh, executive director of the Jakara Movement and advocate for Foster Farms employees, blamed the latest death on “a callous lack of protections and prioritizing worker safety.”

“While families are mourning across the Valley, workers at Foster Farms continue to feel frustration and helplessness at the disregard for their safety,” he said.

Foster Farms sued for Merced County plant outbreak

Following an outbreak that resulted in at least 392 positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, Merced County shut down the Livingston Foster Farms plant for nearly a week in September.

United Farm Workers of America, which sued the company on Dec. 17 at the Merced Superior Court over the outbreak, alleged the company is still not following national safety guidelines.

They said Foster Farms “failed to create 6 feet of distance between workers who are required to work on lines for hours at a time, failed in many cases to provide adequate masks, and failed to adequately inform workers of sick leave options.”

A week after the complaint was filed, a judge ruled the Foster Farms plant in Livingston must now provide masks and comply with other state safety health protocols.

The company told The Bee it was “committed to the health and welfare of its employees” and that it is actively working with county officials to secure vaccine dosages for workers.

A court hearing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29.

UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall said workers at the Fresno Belgravia plant, whom they represent, are now voting on a new contract that provides “in-plant safety oversight as well meaningful wage increases, a bonus, a new 401k plan, improved sick leave and paid time off.”

Loveall said they are assisting workers at the Cherry plant to unionize in the hopes of improving health and safety conditions.