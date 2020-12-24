Coronavirus updates: California on brink of 2 million cases as Christmas arrives

California is on the verge of officially surpassing 2 million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, as new infections, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to pour in at a record clip.

It took more than eight months for California to amass the first million. In the furious, ongoing surge that has lasted essentially all of November and December, the second million has taken about six weeks, including the most recent half-million flooding in over the past 13 days.

The California Department of Public Health officially reported the all-time COVID-19 case total at 1,964,076 and the death toll at 23,284 as of Wednesday.

The state in last two weeks has averaged about 39,000 new cases and 217 virus deaths per day. That means California will most likely reach the 2 million infection mark either today or on Christmas Day, with the state’s death toll on track to hit 25,000 around New Year’s Day.

While vaccines are being administered now to front-line health care workers and in skilled nursing facilities, it won’t break the current surge, providing no help to the 18,000-plus patients currently hospitalized in California or to the nearly 550,000 who have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks. It’s expected to take a few months until the vaccines are widely available to the general public.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of California continues under its tightest stay-at-home restrictions in months, with bans on restaurant dining, professional haircuts and other businesses and activities in place across four of the state’s five geographic regions, all in a dire effort to bludgeon the out-of-control spread.

Hospital rates increasing broadly, state data show

California’s concurrent total for hospital patients with confirmed COVID-19 has more than doubled between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22, and the number in intensive care units is up more than 90%.

More than one-third of each total comes from Los Angeles County, by far the state’s most populous. But the COVID-19 hospitalization surge is by no means confined to that urban hub. Rather, it is extraordinarily widespread throughout the state.

Of the 37 counties that account for 99% of the state’s current virus hospitalizations, all 37 saw their COVID-19 patient load increase at least 40% over the first three weeks of December. In 14 counties out of the 37, the figure increased between double and triple, The Sacramento Bee calculated based on data available through California’s Open Data Portal.

It’s essentially the same story in terms of ICU rate. In the 36 counties combining for 99% of the state’s 3,827 critically ill virus patients in intensive care, all but four have observed at least a 40% increase in the first three weeks of this month.

In a glimmer of decent news for the Greater Sacramento region, Sacramento and Yolo counties were two of the four exceptions. Sacramento moved from 77 to 103 intensive care patients (34%) and Yolo moved from nine to 11 (22%). Both those figures are still much higher than ideal, but ICU growth rate has been relatively slow in the capital region when compared to other hard-hit parts of the state.

Eleven of the 36 counties making up the bulk of intensive care patients have watched their COVID-19 case load increase between double and triple. These include Los Angeles, Orange and Imperial counties in Southern California; and Alameda, Marin and San Mateo in the Bay Area.

The broad, simultaneous nature of the hospitalization surge is very troublesome. Typically in times of crisis, a region (or a hospital system) would depend on aid coming from other parts of the state. When hospitals are at crisis levels everywhere, it’s far more difficult for them to address staffing shortages.

The result is that hospitals are scrambling, in the most extreme cases considering the possibility that they will have to ration care. Even where that’s not being considered, doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed, handling more patients than usual. The result is reduced quality of care.

“The only people making it to ICU are the slam-dunk ICUs,” Vanessa Walker, a critical care doctor at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, recently told The Bee.

Doctor Vanessa Walker at Sutter Roseville Medical Center said, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, that because there are so many sick people, they are having to triage and can only put people in the ICU that absolutely have to be there. “I”m very concerned if we have more gatherings and more people indoors, we are going to have even more patients come to the hospital and people will not get as good of care as they should be getting simply because we don’t have the space. We don’t have all the staff that we need if we have a big surge of patients,” she said. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

CDPH reported Wednesday that ICU availability in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are both still at 0%, as they have been for most of the past week. Statewide aggregate availability has plummeted down to 1.1%. The Bay Area had 11% of its ICU space available, Greater Sacramento had 16% and Northern California had 29% as of Wednesday’s update.

The messages are already turning very somber in the two regions that have hit ICU capacity.

In the valley, Fresno County is bringing in refrigerated morgue trailers to give additional space for deceased COVID-19 victims.

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday sent a memo to health care providers requesting they communicate to patients that they should not seek emergency or urgent care “unless absolutely medically necessary,” Los Angeles Times health reporter Soumya Karlamangla reported on Twitter.

That memo also urged providers to “proactively address advanced care preferences” — meaning end-of-life care — “with patients with serious illnesses or who are medically frail.”

Latest in Sacramento area: Death toll approaches 1,100

The six-county Sacramento area made up of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties has combined for more than 92,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 1,091 deaths to date.

Sacramento County has reported a total of 58,869 infections since the onset of the pandemic and 797 resident deaths from COVID-19. The local health office on Wednesday reported 868 new cases and increased the death toll by 11, following increases of 919 and 12 on Tuesday.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients jumped to 518 on Wednesday, up from an even 500 patients on Tuesday for another all-time high. The ICU total went from 104 to 103, with available ICU beds rising by six, from 68 to 74.

By date of death occurrence, the county now reports at least 123 virus fatalities have come in the first 18 days of December. That preliminary figure puts the month well on track to surpass August’s 181 to become the deadliest month of the pandemic. At least 143 died in November.

The two deadliest days of the health crisis, locally, have come this month: 17 infected residents died Dec. 7 and 16 on Dec. 10, county data show.

Placer County health officials have reported a total of 11,968 infections and 110 deaths. The county on Wednesday added 207 new cases and one fatality, after adding 220 cases and five deaths Tuesday.

State data showed 185 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Placer hospitals as of Wednesday, up 10 from Tuesday. The county had 25 in ICU beds, down two from Tuesday, with 20 ICU beds available.

Yolo County has reported a total of 7,340 infections and 108 deaths, adding 103 cases to the tally in Wednesday’s update. On Tuesday the county reported four deaths.

As of Wednesday, Yolo had 25 virus patients hospitalized including 11 in ICUs, compared to 24 patients and 12 in ICUs on Tuesday. Available ICU beds held at five.

El Dorado County has reported 5,023 positive test results and 13 deaths, adding 65 cases and one newly reported fatality Wednesday. The county health office added 81 cases and two deaths Tuesday.

Nine of the county’s 13 deaths for the entire pandemic have come in the past month, according to El Dorado’s data dashboard.

Health officials said Wednesday that 26 people were hospitalized with the virus in El Dorado, up five since Monday. The ICU total remains at five patients. State data showed eight ICU beds available in the county.

In Sutter County, at least 5,930 people have been infected and 46 have died. The county reported 68 new confirmed cases Wednesday. Sutter added two new deaths Monday, for an update covering the weekend, plus one more on Tuesday.

The bi-county health office reported 46 Sutter residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, including five in the ICU.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 3,554 infections and 17 deaths, reporting 61 new cases Wednesday following 70 on Tuesday, with one new death reported each day. The county says a record-high 28 Yuba residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including four in intensive care.

Not all of those Yuba-Sutter residents were hospitalized in-county. Adventist-Rideout, the lone hospital serving the bi-county region, as of Wednesday’s state data update was treating 63 virus patients, including nine in ICUs. Rideout had zero ICU beds left available in Monday’s update, but remaining capacity increased to four beds as of Wednesday, state data show.