Bay Area counties to shut down ahead of California mandate amid ‘dark COVID winter’

Jumping ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest pandemic directive, five Bay Area counties announced Friday they would shut down much of their economies this weekend to try to stem a mushrooming wave of COVID-19 infections in California.

“We must act swiftly,” said Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health services officer, in announcing the shutdown. “This is an emergency.”

The announcement came a day after Newsom said the state would impose stricter shutdowns — including closure of hair and nail salons, tighter restrictions on retailers and an end to outdoor restaurant dining — once a region is down to 15% available capacity in its intensive care units.

The Bay Area has more ICU availability than any other region in the state — it was at 25% capacity Thursday and wasn’t expected to hit the threshold until late this month — but the region’s health officers decided to act now anyway. The orders will take effect Sunday night and last through Jan. 4.

The restrictions begin at 10 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties; at 12:01 a.m. Monday in San Francisco and Alameda counties, and the city of Berkeley; and noon Tuesday in Marin County.

Farnitano said the onset of a “dark COVID winter” left health officers with little alternative.

The preemptive shutdown does not include other counties in the Bay Area’s shutdown region created by the Governor’s Office, which section the state by regional hospital networks. Those other counties are Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Sacramento County officials reiterated that they plan to wait until the region hits the 15% threshold and don’t plan to go ahead with a shutdown beforehand.

“Currently, we are not considering that,” county spokeswoman Brenda Bongiorno said. “The state is posting ICU capacities on their website, and we are keeping an eye on that. The greater Sacamento region, as of now, is at a little over 22% capacity.”

Newsom said Thursday that Sacramento could hit the 15% mark within days.

El Dorado and Placer county officials this week complained that the governor’s plan goes too far. They say the governor is not offering enough statistical data to support reducing retail business capacities during the holiday shopping season.

Tomas Aragon, San Francisco’s health officer, noted that the Bay Area was the first region in the state to impose a stay-at-home order in March.

“The Bay Area is a model,” he said on a conference call with reporters. “The data shows early action is once again needed.”

He said the region is seeing 1,700 new coronavirus infections a day, quadruple the figure from late October.