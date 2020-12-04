Coronavirus
Who is Rick Santelli? Fiery exchange erupts on CNBC over social distancing
A heated exchanged between two CNBC on-air employees erupted Friday over social distancing and shutting down restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rick Santelli, a CNBC editor who is largely credited with helping spark the tea party movement in 2009, said that restaurants shouldn’t be shut down when big box retailers are still open, drawing disagreement from CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin.
“You can’t tell me that shutting down, which is the easiest answer, is the only answer,” Santelli said.
“Rick, just as a public health and public service announcement for the audience, the difference between a big box retailer,” Sorkin responded, before Santelli cut him off, asking “Who is this?”
The two hosts were speaking from different locations, along with five other CNBC guests and hosts.
“The difference between a big box retailer, and a restaurant or frankly even a church, are so different it’s unbelievable,” Sorkin continued.
The two then began shouting over each other, with Santelli responding: “I disagree, I disagree. I disagree. You can have your thoughts, and I can have mine.”
