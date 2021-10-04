Fires

New KNP Complex Fire evacuation orders issued near Sequoia National Park entrance

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office late Sunday night issued new evacuation orders related to the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park.

The orders were for residences in the Mineral King area, Gateway, to the Park Entrance, including Sycamore Drive

The area includes Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary including associated structures along both sides of Highway 198 to the Park Boundary, including Oak Grove Bridge down to Highway 198, including Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, Oak Grove Drive, but not including Dinely Drive.

The KNP Complex Fire had burned 62,761 acres as of Sunday.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 6:48 AM.

